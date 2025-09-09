Rajasthan Police Constable City Slip 2025 Released For 10,000+ Posts; Hall Ticket On This Date At police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Updates | Official Website

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Updates: The Rajasthan Police Department on Tuesday released the Rajasthan Police Constable City Intimation Slip 2025 for more than 10,000 posts as part of the ongoing recruitment process. The aspirants are now able to verify their examination city details on the official websites at sso.rajasthan.gov.in and police.rajasthan.gov.in.

City Slip Released Ahead of Admit Card

The city intimation slip informs candidates about the district and city of the examination centre prior to the admit card. This early update is meant to assist candidates in advance planning for travel and accommodation prior to the examination. The city slip, however, does not have the specific test centre address or exam shift information, which will be stated in the admit card.

Admit Card Expected On September 11

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 will be released on September 11, 2025. It can be downloaded by the candidates using their SSO ID, application number, and date of birth.

Exam Dates and Mode

The offline mode written test will be held on September 13 and 14, 2025. The examination will be OMR-based, and the admit card, along with a valid photo ID, should be produced by the candidates at the exam center.

Recruitment Drive

This recruitment drive is for the recruitment of 10,000+ constable vacancies in the Rajasthan Police Department. Aspirants are requested to double-check their admit card information, such as reporting time, roll number, and exam centre, once it is announced.

Rajasthan Police Constable City Slip 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Rajasthan Police Constable City Slip 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the SSO ID and Password on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the Rajasthan Police Constable City Slip 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the Rajasthan Police Constable City Slip 2025 and take a printout for future reference.

Rajasthan Police Constable City Slip 2025 Direct Link