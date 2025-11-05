 Punjab Govt To Challenge Centre's 'Unconstitutional' Restructuring Of Panjab University Bodies In High Court
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the Punjab government will challenge the Centre’s notification restructuring Panjab University’s Senate and Syndicate, calling it unconstitutional. The government plans to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court and form a legal panel. The issue will also be raised in the Vidhan Sabha to strengthen Punjab’s position.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | PTI

Chandigarh: The Punjab government will move the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the Centre's recent decision of restructuring the Panjab University's governing bodies - Senate and Syndicate, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Tweet

"The Punjab government will approach the high court against the issuance of a notification of unconstitutional dissolution of the Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University Chandigarh.

"We will form a panel of eminent and specialist lawyers of the country and fight against this act of high-handedness," said Mann in a post on X.

The CM further said that in the coming days, this issue will also be brought up in the Vidhan Sabha so that Punjab's position can be strengthened legislatively.

Several leaders from the AAP, Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal have opposed the Centre's move to restructure the PU's Senate and Syndicate via a notification dated October 28.

The notification amends the Panjab University Act, 1947, reducing the size of the Senate (apex governing body) to 31, doing away with elections for its executive body, the Syndicate, and abolishing the graduate constituency of the Senate.

Earlier, the CM slammed the Centre for restructuring Panjab University's governing bodies, terming the move "unconstitutional" and "dictatorial".

Mann had claimed the Centre does not have the power to amend the Panjab University Act, 1947, through a notification to change the complexion and character of the Senate and Syndicate.

"Either the assembly can amend it, or the matter has to be taken to Parliament. But none of that happened. By issuing the notification, the BJP has revealed its anti-Punjab face. Earlier too, they made many such attempts," Mann had said.

