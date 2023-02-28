Rajasthan: After internet shutdown during govt teacher recruitment exam, SC urged to lay down guidelines

Supreme Court | PTI

New Delhi: A petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking guidelines on the practical implementation of the internet shutdown in the wake of the recent suspension of the internet services in Jaipur and other districts to conduct the Rajasthan Direct School Teacher Recruitment Examination.

The petition has been moved by one Chhaya Rani through advocates Vishal Tiwari and Abhiga Kushwah.

They apprised the top court about the suspension of internet services in Jaipur, Bharatpur, and several other districts through an order issued by the Divisional Commissioner of Bharatpur on February 24 to conduct the examination under the regulations of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board.

The petition says such imposition merely shows the incompetence of the authorities to conduct such an exam and such imposition is not at all necessary and unavoidable.

The petition sought to enforce the fundamental rights, particularly the right to life, liberty and dignity as enshrined under Article 21 to comply with the dictum laid down in the case of Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin.

It urged the Court to prevent the apprehension-based arbitrary, ultra vires internet shutdowns affecting the public at large, obstructing the judicial work and leading to severe violations of the citizens' fundamental rights.

Earlier in 2020, the Supreme Court had mandated in the case of Anuradha Bhasin that the State should impose such restrictions only when the situation is "necessary" and "unavoidable."

The petition urged the Supreme Court to immediately enforce the guidelines to comply with the dictum laid down by it in the case of Anuradha Bhasin.