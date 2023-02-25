Rajasthan: Internet shutdown in 8 cities to prevent paper leak in govt teachers recruitment exam

Representative image |

The internet services have been shut down in eight cities of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, to prevent the incidents of question paper leak of government teachers recruitment exam that commenced from Saturday.

𝗝𝗮𝗶𝗽𝘂𝗿, 𝗞𝗼𝘁𝗮, 𝗝𝗼𝗱𝗵𝗽𝘂𝗿 𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝘂𝘁𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻

The decision was taken after the detention of 39 persons who were allegedly solving the question paper in Jodhpur.

The internet services have been suspended for 24 - 36 hours in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Alwar, Jodhpur and Tonk.

𝟯𝟵 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗝𝗼𝗱𝗵𝗽𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗺, 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱

The police, on information tip-off, raided a marriage garden in Banad area of Jodhpur on Saturday morning before the start of the exam and detained 39 candidates including 10 female candidates who were allegedly found solving the question paper. A laptop, printer and some mobile phones were also found there.

𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗽𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗸𝗲, 𝘀𝗮𝘆 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲

Although, the fear of question paper leak was ruled out by the police who tweeted that the question paper found in the laptop of detained candidates is fake and the questions don't match with the original paper.

Notably, The Staff Selection Board of Rajasthan is conducting an exam for the recruitment of 48000 government teachers at more than 2900 centers of 11 districts of the state. Around 9.50 lakh candidates are appearing in the exam. The exam will continue till March 1st and looking at the recent incidents of question paper leak extra previntuve measures have been taken by the board.

