 68-Year-Old Woman Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Malappuram, Protests Erupt Over Forest Department’s Failure
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia68-Year-Old Woman Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Malappuram, Protests Erupt Over Forest Department’s Failure

68-Year-Old Woman Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Malappuram, Protests Erupt Over Forest Department’s Failure

The tragic incident occurred around 10.30 a.m. when Kalyani was attacked by the elephant, which is believed to have been a part of a herd that the forest officials were attempting to drive back into the forest after they strayed into the residential area in search of food.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
A 68-year-old woman was killed in a wild elephant attack in north Kerala’s Malappuram district on Thursday morning. | Representational Image

Malappuram: A 68-year-old woman was killed in a wild elephant attack in north Kerala’s Malappuram district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The wild elephant reportedly trampled the woman to death in the Edavanna region of the district on Thursday, sparking protests from local residents.

The deceased has been identified as Kalyani, wife of Chandran, a resident of Kambikkayam in Kizhake Chathallur.

The tragic incident occurred around 10.30 a.m. when Kalyani was attacked by the elephant, which is believed to have been a part of a herd that the forest officials were attempting to drive back into the forest after they strayed into the residential area in search of food.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Read Also
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Meets Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Praises His Role In Advancing...
article-image

Forest officials said that she had gone to search for her grandchildren, who were playing in a nearby area.

The attack took place in a residential area, raising concerns among the local populace about the increasing threat of human-wildlife conflict.

The body of the deceased has been moved to the mortuary at Manjeri Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Residents have gathered at the site, expressing anger over the perceived failure of the Forest Department to prevent wild elephants from entering human settlements.

Read Also
Goa Cabinet Expanded: Former CM Digambar Kamat, Ex-Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar Sworn In As Ministers
article-image

This incident marks another fatality in a series of wild animal attacks that have plagued the state.

In May this year, a 43-year-old rubber tapper, Gafoor Ali, was killed in a tiger attack at a rubber estate in the Adakkakundu region of Malappuram, triggering widespread protests.

The incident occurred when Ali was working in the rubber estate early in the morning.

In another incident, a 45-year-old tribal woman was killed in a tiger attack in a private coffee plantation in Pancharakolly near Mananthavady town in Wayanad district in January this year.

Read Also
FIR Registered Against Driver Of Rahul Gandhi's Vehicle After Policeman Injured During Voter Adhikar...
article-image

The deceased, Radha, a daily wage worker and wife of a temporary forest department watchman, was on her way to the plantation for work early in the morning.

Kerala has recorded many deaths due to such attacks, with government data revealing 18 fatalities from elephant attacks this year alone, and over 200 lives lost to elephants between 2016 and 2025.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22

PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22

Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash

Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash

Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In...

Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In...

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia