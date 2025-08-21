 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Meets Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Praises His Role In Advancing India’s Human Spaceflight Journey
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDefence Minister Rajnath Singh Meets Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Praises His Role In Advancing India’s Human Spaceflight Journey

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Meets Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Praises His Role In Advancing India’s Human Spaceflight Journey

Rajnath Singh acknowledged the astronaut's contribution through the vital scientific experiment conducted in the orbit and appreciated his role in advancing India's space research and exploration capabilities. He expressed confidence that his inspiring journey will motivate young minds to pursue careers in science, technology, and space exploration.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut onboard the International Space Station (ISS), in New Delhi on August 21, 2025. | X @rajnathsingh

New Delh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut onboard the International Space Station (ISS), in New Delhi on August 21, 2025. Defence Minister congratulated Group Capt Shukla on his achievement, terming it as a major milestone in India's journey towards human spaceflight.

After the interaction in a post on X, Defence Minister stated that his journey will inspire the young minds of India.

Rajnath Singh stated, "Delighted to meet Group Capt Shubanshu Shukla, the first Indian Astronaut, on-board International Space Station. We discussed his inspiring space journey, the vital experiments he undertook in orbit, advances in science and technology, and the road ahead with India's pioneering #Gaganyaan mission. His journey will inspire the young minds of India. The nation is proud of his achievements."

Rajnath Singh acknowledged the astronaut's contribution through the vital scientific experiment conducted in the orbit and appreciated his role in advancing India's space research and exploration capabilities. He expressed confidence that his inspiring journey will motivate young minds to pursue careers in science, technology, and space exploration.

FPJ Shorts
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Read Also
FIR Registered Against Driver Of Rahul Gandhi's Vehicle After Policeman Injured During Voter Adhikar...
article-image

Rajnath Singh underlined the pivotal role of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in India's space programme, including astronaut selection, training, and mission support in collaboration with ISRO. He emphasised that the professionalism and expertise of IAF personnel are vital enablers of the country's progress towards manned space missions.

Earlier, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Missio shared detailed insights about the experience and its significance for India's ambitions in human spaceflight, emphasising the invaluable knowledge gained from being in space itself.

Speaking at a press conference, he underscored the pride and profound perspective gained by viewing Earth from orbit.

He said, "Bharat aaj bhi Antariksh se saare jahaan se achha dikhta hai."He explained that the true benefit of executing a human space mission goes far beyond rigorous training referencing India's upcoming space endeavour Gaganyaan.

Read Also
Pigeon Carrying Threat Note To Blow Up Jammu Railway Station Captured Near International Border;...
article-image

"The benefit of executing a human space mission is more than the training. The supplementary knowledge we get just by being there is invaluable. All the information I have collected in the past year will be extremely useful to us for our own missions, Gaganyaan and Bharatiya Antariksh Station. Very soon we shall send someone from our capsule, from our rocket and our soil," he added.

With globally recognised achievements in lunar and Mars exploration, India is now moving towards the manned space missions and furthering it into establishment of its own space station. The successful journey of Gp Capt Shukla aboard the ISS is a significant step in that direction, demonstrating the synergy between ISRO, IAF and other national stakeholders in advancing the nation's stature as a spacefaring nation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash

Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash

Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In...

Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In...

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Refuses To Wear 'Topi' At State Madrasa Education Board Event - VIDEO

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Refuses To Wear 'Topi' At State Madrasa Education Board Event - VIDEO