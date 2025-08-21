Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Meets Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Praises His Role In Advancing India’s Human Spaceflight Journey

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut onboard the International Space Station (ISS), in New Delhi on August 21, 2025. | X @rajnathsingh

New Delh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut onboard the International Space Station (ISS), in New Delhi on August 21, 2025. Defence Minister congratulated Group Capt Shukla on his achievement, terming it as a major milestone in India's journey towards human spaceflight.

After the interaction in a post on X, Defence Minister stated that his journey will inspire the young minds of India.

Rajnath Singh stated, "Delighted to meet Group Capt Shubanshu Shukla, the first Indian Astronaut, on-board International Space Station. We discussed his inspiring space journey, the vital experiments he undertook in orbit, advances in science and technology, and the road ahead with India's pioneering #Gaganyaan mission. His journey will inspire the young minds of India. The nation is proud of his achievements."

Rajnath Singh acknowledged the astronaut's contribution through the vital scientific experiment conducted in the orbit and appreciated his role in advancing India's space research and exploration capabilities. He expressed confidence that his inspiring journey will motivate young minds to pursue careers in science, technology, and space exploration.

Rajnath Singh underlined the pivotal role of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in India's space programme, including astronaut selection, training, and mission support in collaboration with ISRO. He emphasised that the professionalism and expertise of IAF personnel are vital enablers of the country's progress towards manned space missions.

Earlier, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Missio shared detailed insights about the experience and its significance for India's ambitions in human spaceflight, emphasising the invaluable knowledge gained from being in space itself.

Speaking at a press conference, he underscored the pride and profound perspective gained by viewing Earth from orbit.

He said, "Bharat aaj bhi Antariksh se saare jahaan se achha dikhta hai."He explained that the true benefit of executing a human space mission goes far beyond rigorous training referencing India's upcoming space endeavour Gaganyaan.

"The benefit of executing a human space mission is more than the training. The supplementary knowledge we get just by being there is invaluable. All the information I have collected in the past year will be extremely useful to us for our own missions, Gaganyaan and Bharatiya Antariksh Station. Very soon we shall send someone from our capsule, from our rocket and our soil," he added.

With globally recognised achievements in lunar and Mars exploration, India is now moving towards the manned space missions and furthering it into establishment of its own space station. The successful journey of Gp Capt Shukla aboard the ISS is a significant step in that direction, demonstrating the synergy between ISRO, IAF and other national stakeholders in advancing the nation's stature as a spacefaring nation.

