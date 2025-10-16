Gurugram Tragedy: Trolley Loaded With Gravel Overturns On Car; 1 Dead, 2 Injured | Disturbing Video Surface

Trolley Loaded With Gravel Overturns On Car in Gurugram; 1 Dead, 2 Injured | X/@saurabhkmr007

Gurugram: An accident took place in Haryana's Gurugram in the early hours of Thursday, October 16, after a trolley loaded with gravel overturned and fell on a cab. One person reportedly died in the accident, while two others were critically injured.

After receiving the information, senior district officials reached the spot and started a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

In a video surfaced online, it could be seen that the car was completely damaged in the accident.

Visuals From The Spot:

According to reports, the trolley was heading towards the Golf Course from the SPR Road when it suddenly overturned near Saint Xavier Chowk. The tragic incident took place at the traffic lights of the intersection of Sectors 49 and 50 as the heavy vehicle was taking a left turn.

However, it lost control and overturned on a cab running next to it. Crane was also deployed to pull the car out from beneath the heap of gravel.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, staff members of a multinational company were inside the car at the time of the incident. A security guard sitting next to the driver's seat reportedly died.

Initially, three people were injured in the accident. They were rushed to a hospital, but the security guard was declared dead.

A detailed probe has been launched to find the exact reason for the incident.

Earlier this month, a major accident was reported on the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Rajapur taluka in Ratnagiri district after a cow suddenly ran across the road, causing a speeding car to lose control. No one was injured in the incident, but the vehicle suffered heavy damage.