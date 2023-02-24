e-Paper Get App
Rajasthan: Mastermind behind exam paper leak held from Bengaluru airport

IANSUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Representational Image |
Jaipur: Rajasthan police have arrested the mastermind of senior teacher exam paper leak conspiracy Bhupendra Saran from Bengaluru airport, sources said on Friday.

Last year, the exam which was to be conducted on December 24 was cancelled after the paper got leaked.

DGP Umesh Mishra said that with the joint efforts of Jodhpur rural police, SOG, and Udaipur police, the accused was arrested as soon as he came to the airport from Ahmedabad.

ATS SOG Ashok Rathore said that Saran was the main accused in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) exam in 2011 and in the constable entrance exam in 2022.

The team which helped him arrest will be awarded.

Surprisingly, the accused was to perform havan in Bengaluru and hence had ordered ghee which was being transported by train. On getting a tip-off that the ghee was being transported to the airport, the police chased it and arrested the accused.

