Punjab, T'gana, Maha With Most Number Of Students To Go Abroad For Higher Studies: Report

Australia is one of the top destination for Indian students for higher studies | Unsplash (representational Pic)

New Delhi: Punjab, Telangana and Maharashtra are the top states from where students go overseas for higher education while Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland, Singapore, Russia and France are among the new preferred destinations for Indian students, according to a report.

The "Beyond Beds and Boundaries: Indian Student Mobility Report, 2023" launched at a Global Education Conclave on Friday, offers insights into the dynamics of Indian students pursuing higher education abroad, with a particular focus on the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

Read Also KC Overseas Education Empowers Students With Fintech Platform For Study Abroad

20 Lakh Indians to go abroad for study by 2025

"In 2019, approximately 10.9 lakh Indian students pursued their education abroad. This figure witnessed a 7 per cent growth in 2022, escalating to around 13.24 lakh students. If the current growth rate of 15 per cent sustains, the number of Indian students studying overseas is projected to soar to approximately 20 lakh by the year 2025," the report said.

“Traditionally, Indian students have preferred countries like the US, Canada, UK and Australia. However, recently other countries have also emerged as preferred destinations, including Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland, Singapore, Russia, Philippines, France and New Zealand," it added.

Top states in India in terms of students going abroad include

Punjab: 12.5 per cent

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana: 12.5 per cent

Maharashtra: 12.5 per cent

Gujarat: 8 per cent

Delhi/NCR: 8 per cent

Tamil Nadu: 8 per cent

Karnataka: 6 per cent

From rest of the states: 33 per cent

Indians to spend around USD 70 billion by 2025

The report has projected that the spending by Indian students on overseas education is expected to skyrocket to an astounding USD 70 billion by 2025.

"In 2019, Indian students spent an estimated USD 37 billion on education abroad. This expenditure experienced a 9 per cent surge in 2022, reaching a substantial USD 47 billion. If the sector continues to grow at the current rate of 14 per cent, the projected spending by Indian students on overseas education is expected to skyrocket to an astounding USD 70 billion by 2025," it added.

The report has been compiled by University Living Accommodations Pvt Ltd, a global student-housing managed marketplace and One Step Global, a specialised market entry firm, helping global academic institutions, academic service providers and government organisations to grow their footprint across Asia.

The report addresses the difficulties faced by Indian students in finding suitable accommodation in their destination countries, emphasising the complexities of securing appropriate living conditions and the necessity for streamlined processes and support services to alleviate these challenges.

"Governments across the world need to put in place a national housing strategy, establish a clear, comprehensive, and coordinated approach to addressing the student housing problem through setting national goals for student housing availability and affordability, establishing guidelines for local student housing policies and providing funding and resources for student housing initiatives," it said.

Read Also How To Crack Early Application Formula For US Universities? Study Abroad Expert Explains

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)