World University Rankings (THE) 2024 By Subject: IISc Bangalore Features in 4 Subjects; US, UK Dominate List

Times Higher Education(THE) has released the list of THE World University Rankings 2024 by subject today, October 26th. In this year's list released by the Times Higher Education, the universities from the US and UK stands at top positions across all 11 subjects.

Harvard University and Stanford University top in the list of three subjects making them the highest scorers.

Harvard tops engineering, law and life sciences, Meanwhile Stanford tops in arts and humanities, psychology and is jointly topping in social sciences.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT) topped in business and economics and is a joint top in social sciences.

According to the Times Higher Education, the number of territories represented in the top 10 of the 11 subject rankings has grown from five to eight in five years, with Australia, China and Singapore joining Canada, Switzerland, Hong Kong, the UK and the US in the latest tables, published this week.

In the 2024 Times Higher Education Ranking (THE) by subject include; humanities; business and economics; clinical and health; computer science; education; engineering; law; life sciences; physical sciences; psychology; and social sciences.

While this year's THE World University Rankings by subject shows a greater diversity of universities and countries excelling across the world, these rankings are still dominated by US and UK institutions.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) feature in 4 subjects:

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has gained the top position in India in four subjects, i.e. Physical Sciences, Engineering, Computer Science and Life Sciences. In Physical Sciences, IISc Bengaluru featured in the 201–250 rank.

IISc Bengaluru featured in the 101-125 rank area but is at the top in the India region. Globally, Harvard University has topped the list, followed by Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Oxford and University of Cambridge.

In the engineering list, IISc Bengaluru featured in the 101-125 rank area remaining at top amongst Indian Universities.

Other Indian Universities in the list

Under the arts and humanities category, two universities – Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the University of Delhi (DU) — have been ranked in the 501-600 range.

Below is the list of top 5 Universities in all categories:

World University Rankings 2024 by subject: Arts and Humanities

1. Stanford University, United States

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States

3. University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

4. University of Oxford, United Kingdom

5. Harvard University, United States

World University Rankings 2024 by subject: Business and Economics

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

2. Stanford University

3.Harvard University

4.University of California, Berkeley

=5.University of Cambridge

=5. University of Oxford

World University Rankings 2024 by subject: Clinical and Health

1. University of Oxford

2. Harvard University

3. University of Cambridge

4. Imperial College London

5. Stanford University

World University Rankings 2024 by subject: Computer science

1. University of Oxford

2. Stanford University

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

4. Carnegie Mellon University

5. ETH Zurich, Switzerland

World University Rankings 2024 by subject: Education

1. University of California, Berkeley

2. Stanford University

3. University of Oxford

4. University of Cambridge

5. Harvard University

World University Rankings 2024 by subject: Engineering

1. Harvard University

2. Stanford University

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

4. University of Oxford

5. University of Cambridge

World University Rankings 2024 by subject: Law

1. Harvard University

2. Stanford University

3. University of Cambridge

=4. Columbia University

=4. New York University

World University Rankings 2024 by subject: Life sciences

1. Harvard University

2. University of Cambridge

3. University of Oxford

4. Stanford University

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

World University Rankings 2024 by subject: Physical sciences

1. California Institute of Technology

2. Harvard University

3. Stanford University

4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

5. University of Cambridge

World University Rankings 2023 by subject: psychology

1. Stanford University

2. University of Cambridge

3. Princeton University

4. UCL, United Kingdom

5. Harvard University

World University Rankings 2024 by subject: Social Sciences

=1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

=1. Stanford University

3. University of Oxford

4. Harvard University

5. Princeton University

