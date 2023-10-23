KC Overseas Education Empowers Students With Fintech Platform For Study Abroad

New Delhi (India), October 23: In an era when higher education abroad is a common aspiration for many students, they often encounter significant financial challenges. KC Overseas Education has introduced a fintech platform called ÉLAN Loans to provide students with the financial means to study abroad.

Launched in 2019, ÉLAN is the fintech division of KC Overseas Education that addresses the financial needs of the students aspiring to study abroad. The platform offers a range of funding options for international students, facilitating their educational journey from undergraduate to postgraduate levels. ÉLAN provides opportunities to study in popular destinations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Singapore, and Europe.

This fintech platform has done tie up with 17 nationalized and private banks, NBFCs, international lenders, and financial institutions across India. These collaborations help numerous students secure loans to pursue their education at universities worldwide. Importantly, ÉLAN ensures that aspiring international students have access to a variety of financial resources and support, with a focus on transparency and clarity.

In addition to offering financial assistance, ÉLAN also provides help and support with Government Scholarships, Foreign Exchange services, Global Forex Cards, International SIM Cards, and Overseas Travel Insurance.

KC Overseas Education, founded in 1998 by Pankaj Agarwal and Nalini Agarwal, has earned a strong reputation in the field. In 2023, the organization received the 'International Education Excellence Award' from Pearson, recognizing its commitment to facilitating quality education abroad.

"Our vision at KC Overseas Education has always been to make higher education abroad accessible to every aspiring student. ÉLAN Loans was born from this vision to address the financial challenges they face. We are dedicated to removing the financial obstacles that can often hinder students from pursuing education overseas. ÉLAN represents our commitment to providing practical solutions to help students achieve their global academic goals, ensuring that financial constraints don't stand in the way of their dreams." said Pankaj Agarwal. “We serve as representatives for over 750 global universities and institutions across 31 countries. To date, we've assisted more than 370,000 students in pursuing higher education in international study destinations, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Singapore, Europe, and more”.

