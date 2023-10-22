Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Education Department To Offer Standard 9 & 10 Classes In Civic-Run Schools

FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: After more than a decade, the education department attached to the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), finally got an official nod from the state government authorities to introduce standards IX and X classes in the civic-operated schools from the current academic session. The elevation is being seen as a much-needed respite for children from economically weak families who are forced to drop out from municipal schools due to lack of further education facilities after clearing the eight class.

'Committed to provide quality education'

Several students dropped out as they could not afford the exorbitant fees charged by private educational establishments in the twin-city. Moreover, managements of several private schools had been brazenly denying admissions to students seeking seats under the mandated Right to Education (RTE) quota, though authorities of the education department are yet to acknowledge this fact.

“Yes, we have received an official nod from the government. We are committed to provide quality education to all students at par with private educational establishments in the twin-city. All existing facilities are being upgraded and new features are being introduced, so that students are not left behind academically,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Shinde.

Worrisome rise in number of school dropouts this year

At present, there are 36 municipal schools which provide education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English mode to students who mostly come from a poor economic background. From 10,500 students in 2019 to 6,429 students in 2021, the municipal-run schools registered a steep downward trend of more than 35 per cent in the past three years, with a worrisome rise in the number of drop-outs every year. However, consistent efforts like fine-tuning modalities to introduce new features like e-learning and digital classrooms, the numbers rose to 8,025 in 2022 from 7,248 in 2022.

With around 1,000 fresh enrolments, the number of students has crossed the 9,000 mark this year. To further narrow down the gap between civic-run schools and privately-operated education institutes, the MBMC which has introduced digital classrooms is also planning. to introduce scholarship schemes and special English language coaching in the upcoming academic session.

