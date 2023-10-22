Mira-Bhayandar: Specially Abled Children, Orphans & Senior Citizens Swing To Garba Beats At Ekta Group's Navratri Event

FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Amidst various venues where star-studded and fancy raas-garba and dandiya events are being held around the twin-city, members of the Ekta Group led by former municipal corporator Rajeev Mehra have brought together two generations by organising Navratri festivities for orphans, specially abled children and senior citizens in the Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road. Apart from performing the religious rituals to worship goddess Durga, the group invites mentally and physically challenged children, orphans and senior citizens from old age homes to be a part of the exciting-musical event.

The kids and senior citizens ushered the festival celebrations with a feeling of joy and inclusivity on Saturday night. The group had also made available a dance instructor who taught a few basic steps and fine-tuned the movement of both-the young and elderly revellers.

'More than happy and satisfied'

“The smiles of joy on the faces of more than 150-odd participants have made our entire team more than happy and satisfied by organising the special Navratri festivities.” said Mehra.

In order to double the fun, the organisers had arranged for dinner (as per their suggested diets) and also gifted goodie bags to the children and presents for the senior citizens as they bid farewell after enjoying the fun-filled event.

Cops chit chat with kids

Meanwhile in another event held in the premises of Samruddhi Complex in the Indralok area of Bhayandar east, the organisers arranged 'Gappa with Bacha Party' (chat with children), a special interactive session held in association with a team from Bharosa (Trust) Cell attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

The cell led by API Tejashree Shinde had a conversation with children and teenagers aged between 8 and 20 years on various topics including-good touch-bad touch, giving respect to elders, good behaviour, knowing their boundaries, observing punctuality, discipline and above all staying away from bad company to avoid falling into the trap of drug abuse, while urging parents to maintain friendly relationships with their children so that they can learn about their difficulties and try to resolve them in a cordial atmosphere.

