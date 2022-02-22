Punjab students affected by shutdown of three Canadian univs to hold protests against edu consultancies in the state

Students in Punjab who have been affected by the closure of three institutions in Canada's Quebec province - M College in Montreal, CDE College in Sherbrooke, and CCSQ College in Longueuil - are planning to protest tomorrow in Ludhiana against Canam and IDP consultancies for allegedly misleading them to take admission in these institutions.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:28 AM IST