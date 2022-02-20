Punjab students talk about Canada, Pvt Schools, and much more as state goes to vote today

With Assembly Elections in Punjab today, its only phase of voting, supporters of various political parties have started making the noise yet again about the supremacy of their campaigns. In Punjab, the battle between Congress, Akali Dal, BSP, AAP, BJP has intensified with the parties trading barbs at each other, while introducing a range of promises for the residents of Punjab.

As Education often is a primary issue during the elections, Free Press Journal spoke to many students from the state of Punjab to get an idea of what they think the challenges and solutions are when it comes to the education system in the state.

"Improving the lives of those who have been marginalized and are part of the most vulnerable sections of the society should be the key aim of all the political parties in Punjab," asserted Jalaj Arya, a student from Chandigarh, who also believes that teachers need proper training when it comes to being sensitive to students' problems, sentiments, etc. "Many students from Punjab and other parts of the state migrate to Canada because of lack of opportunities for them after their graduation. We have to do something to protect our assets," said Arya, a former student leader currently pursuing his Masters from JNU, who wants Manufacturing jobs to be created in Punjab.

Harjot Singh, a third-year B.tech Mechanical Engineering student from Lovely Professional University in Phagwara, claimed that though Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi came to his college to campaign he didn't feel the promises made were enough. "Except for a few colleges such as NIT Jalandhar, other institutions lack the necessary infrastructure and opportunities," Singh stated while adding that they need more professors who are capable of teaching as the ratio of tutors and students is quite low in the state.

Simran Jotsen, a candidate preparing for the Punjab Police Exam, resides in Jalandhar and told FPJ that though schemes offering freebies sound ideal, reduced fees in schools, colleges would be the real gamechanger. "There's no accountability when it comes to Education as Punjab has many government-funded schools and colleges wherein teachers believe that since they get paid well, they can get away with not teaching students properly," claimed Jotsen who said the trend of students moving to Canada after their 12th won't stop unless and until policies regarding Education, Health, Income, Labour, etc. are not interlinked to increase the standard of living.

"I feel the new government has to introduce English at a very early age for children studying in government schools, as many Punjabi students studying in the same, who want to go abroad for higher education or other opportunities, are at a disadvantage compared to their counterparts studying in private schools. Many students then end up paying large amounts at coaching institutes teaching English," claimed Pawan Virdi from Amritsar, Punjab who is pursuing his MA in Political Science who added that though the infrastructure has improved a lot in schools and colleges, the disparity remains. "I feel different parties are focused on different areas. Congress and Akali Dal have made it a point to introduce schemes and policies concerning Unemployment, Drug Addiction, etc. while AAP has focused on bringing the Delhi Model of education in schools and colleges and are planning to introduce policies regarding fees regulation," Pawan stated. Pawan, who has a personal experience of his kin falling into the trap of drug addiction, claimed that Covid induced lockdown has led to many students dropping out of college and moving towards drug usage as they are not able to find jobs or have other personal struggles.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 02:58 PM IST