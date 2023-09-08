Punjab: School Teacher Suspended For Beating Up Class 3 Student

Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Booked For Beating KG Student In Prayagraj | Representative Image

Ferozepur: A government primary school teacher in Punjab’s Fazilka district was suspended after a purported video of him beating a student in the classroom became widely circulated on social media.

Taking cognizance of the video, the district education officer suspended the teacher with immediate effect on Thursday, officials said.

The alleged incident occurred at a school in the district’s Abohar area.

The video, which became widely circulated two days ago, purports to show the teacher thrashing the Class 3 student. The teacher was also seen with a stick in his hand.

Deputy Commissioner (Fazilka) Senu Duggal told reporters that the matter came to her attention on Wednesday and she immediately ordered an inquiry.

Such actions cannot be tolerated. Beating a child is a crime, she said.

