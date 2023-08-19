MP: Teacher Suspended For Beating Up Children For Sporting Tilak In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The management of Narmada Valley School in Seoni Malwa has suspended a teacher for allegedly harassing students putting Tilak (mark of vermillion or sandalwood paste) on their forehead.

Before the suspension of the teacher concerned, the members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a memorandum in the name of collector on Friday demanding the suspension of the Narmada Valley School principal.

The members of Karni Sena, Sitaram Group and those of various Hindu outfits protested against the principal.

They demanded the police and Nayab Tehsilder to let them go inside the school.

They wanted to meet the children who were allegedly beaten up for wearing Tilak on their forehead.

The school management, however, did not allow the children to meet the agitators.

Meanwhile, the police station in-charge Gaurav Singh Bundela reached the school.

Afterwards, a discussion was held between the agitators and the school management.

The Hindu organisations alleged that a teacher had harassed the children for wearing Tilak.

Immediately after that, principal of the school Varsha Kapoor issued an order suspending the teacher concerned.

The agitators also burnt an effigy of the principal outside the school gate. They said there should be any such incident in future as hurts the religious sentiments of the Hindus.

According to the principal, the school respects all religions and such an issue has come to her notice for the first time, and she suspended the teacher.

