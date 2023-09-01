Punjab: PSEB Class 11, 12 Midterm Exam Begins Today; Check Timetable Here

Mohali: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Midterm exams for classes 11, 12 will commence from today. Those students who are appearing for the exam can check the timetable on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The scheduled dates for classes 6 through 10 midterm exams are September 4 to September 15. Exams for grades 11 and 12 will begin on September 1 and end on September 15 in the interim.
Exam Timing:
PSEB exams will be held in the morning shift, and will last three hours, from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM.
Timetable for Class 11th:
Sept. 1st: Economics / Chemistry
Sept. 2nd: Punjabi - General
Sept. 3rd: Mathematics
Sept. 4th: Environmental Studies
Sept. 6th: Home Science / Phy. Education / Drawing & Painting
Sept. 8th: Biology / MOP / Geography
Sept. 11th: Physics / History / Accountancy
Sept. 12th: Computer Science
Sept. 13th: English - General
Sept. 14th: Punjabi / Hindi / English - Electives
Sept. 15th: Political Science / Business Studies
Class 12th Timetable is as follows:
Sept. 1: Physics / History / Accountancy
Sept. 2: English - General
Sept. 4: Biology / Political Science / Business Studies
Sept. 5: Computer Science
Sept. 6: Punjabi / Hindi / English - Electives
Sept. 8: Economics / Chemistry
Sept. 11: English (General) Mathematics
Sept. 12: English (General) Environmental
Sept. 13: English (General) Punjabi - General
Sept. 14: Home Science / Phy. Education / Drawing & Painting
Sept. 15: Geography
Steps to download model test paper 2023-24:
Click on direct link here 'PSEB Model Test Paper'
On left side-menu click on your choice of class
For current year model question paper select the option mentioning 'MODEL TEST PAPER/SAMPLE OF QUESTION PAPER 2023-24'
From the dropdown list, choose your relevant subject.
Click to download the model question paper in pdf format.
