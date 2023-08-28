Maharashtra SSC HSC Exam 2024 Tentative Timetable Announced; Check Here | Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the tentative schedule of the written tests of Class 10 and 12 board exams for February-March 2024 session.

The Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam is slated to be conducted between February 21 and March 23, 2024 for both general and bifocal as well as vocational courses. The Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) papers are likely to be held from March 1 to March 22, 2024.

The tentative timetables for these tests have been released on the state board's website mahahsscboard.in

According to a press release by the board, the timetables have been released to ease the pressue on students preparing for their board exams. However, the printed copies of final schedule will be later provided to schools. Students have been advised to refer to the dates in the final timetatble.

The dates for practical, oral and grade tests will also be released later, said the board.

Download the Tentative Timetables

Tentative SSC Exam 2024 Timetable

Tentative HSC (General and Bifocal) Exam 2024 Timetable

Tentative HSC (Vocational) Exam 2024 Timetable

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)