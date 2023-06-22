Haryana HBSE Compartment Exam 2023 Time Table Out at bseh.org.in; Direct Link Here

HBSE Compartment Exam 2023 | Representational pic

The Haryana Board for School Education (HBSE) has announced the time table for the HBSE Compartment exam 2023 for classes 10th and 12th. The date sheet has been released for Class 10, 12 Compartment, Additional, Partial/Full Improvement, Special Chance examination. Candidates can check the time table through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Here is the Direct link to download Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2023 timetable

As per the timetable, Class 10 compartment examination will begin on July 21 and will end on July 28, 2023. The exam will be conducted in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Class 12 or senior secondary compartment examination will be conducted on July 20 from 2 pm to 5 pm for all subjects. This examination is for those candidates who Qualified but failed in one subject.

Steps to download Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2023 timetable:

Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2023 timetable link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.