 Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result (Out) 2023, Know how to check
Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result (Out) 2023, Know how to check

BSEB Class 10th Compartment Result 2023: Students can check the results after at - results.biharboardonline.com and interbseb.com.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result (Out) 2023, Know how to check | Representative Image

Bihar School Examination Board has announced BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 on June 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Bihar Board Matric compartmental examination can check the results on the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

The compartmental result will be announced by Anand Kishore, Chairperson, BSEB. The examination was conducted from May 10 to May 13, 2023 in the state. 

Direct link to check results

The compartmental examination was conducted by the Board for those students who did not pass the Bihar Board Class 10 examination. This was their second chance to pass the examination. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the results at results.biharboardonline.com as well. Follow the blog for latest updates.

Steps to check:

Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.gov.in.

Click on BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

article-image

