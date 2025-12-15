CUET PG 2026 Registration Begins At exams.nta.nic.in; Check Dates, Fees And Steps To Apply

CUET PG 2026 Registration: The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 online application process has been launched by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is an important stage for candidates applying for Master's degree admissions in India. The registration process for CUET PG 2026 began on December 14, 2025. On the same day that the official website, information bulletin, and application form were launched, the National Testing Agency also announced the CUET PG 2026 announcement.

Before applying for the PG entrance exam, candidates must ensure that they have reviewed the qualifying requirements. Exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg is the official website where you may register and apply for CUET PG 2026.

CUET PG 2026 Registration: Official notification

The official announcement states that 157 subjects would be covered in CUET PG 2026. The test will be administered in 292 Indian cities and 16 foreign cities, making it widely accessible to candidates. PG programs given by Central Universities and other collaborating Universities, Institutions, and Organisations, such as State Universities, Deemed Universities, and Private Universities, are eligible for admission through CUET PG.

Direct link for official notification

CUET PG 2026 Registration: Important date and time

Release of official notification: December 14, 2025

CUET PG 2026 registration begins: December 14, 2025

Last date to fill and submit application form: January 14, 2026

Application deadline time: 11:50 PM

Application correction window: January 18 to January 20, 2026

CUET PG 2026 exam: March 2026

CUET PG 2026 Registration: Application fees

General category:

Up to 2 test papers: Rs 1,400

Each additional test paper: Rs 700

Gen-EWS / OBC-NCL:

Up to 2 test papers: Rs 1,200

Each additional test paper: Rs 600

SC / ST / Third Gender:

Up to 2 test papers: Rs 1,100

Each additional test paper: Rs 600

Persons with Disabilities (PwD):

Up to 2 test papers: Rs 1,000

Each additional test paper: Rs 600

Candidates outside India:

Up to 2 test papers: Rs 7,000

Each additional test paper: Rs 3,500

CUET PG 2026 Registration: Steps to register

The procedures listed below must be followed by candidates in order to fill out the CUET PG 2026 registration form:

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG, the CUET PG website.

Step 2: In the Candidate Activity area, select Registration for CUET (PG) 2026.

Step 3: Select "New Registration" after selecting "Registration for CUET (PG) 2026."

Step 4: Click the checkbox after reading the instructions.

Step 5: Select the "Click here to Proceed" tab.

Step 6: Enter your name, gender, date of birth, and parent's name. Enter your address, personal information, and communication details. Click Submit after selecting Password and entering the captcha.

Step 7: The registration confirmation will be sent to your registered email address and mobile number.

Step 8: Finish the application process by selecting Already Registered Candidates.

Direct link to apply

CUET PG 2026 Registration: Important instruction

Candidates should be aware that only online applications will be accepted. Any other method of submission will not be accepted. Each candidate should only submit one application because submitting more than one could result in rejection. Additionally, as all official correspondence from the Agency will be sent through the registered email address and mobile number, applicants must make sure that these data are still operational. Candidates can email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in or call the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 with any exam-related questions.