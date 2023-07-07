Pune: 'How Dare They..,' Shashi Tharoor Condemns Attack Against DY Patil School Principal

Shashi Tharoor reacted strongly against the attack on principal of Pune's DY Patil High School, Mr. Alexander Coates Reid. |

Reacting strongly against alleged attack by Bajrang Dal Activists against the principal of Pune's DY Patil High School, Mr. Alexander Coates Reid, Congress leader Shashi T lamented the incident as 'disgraceful', which would not be the behaviour of any decent Hindu.

"This is disgraceful. What gives Bajrang Dal the right to take violent action with such impunity? And how dare they claim to be defending Hinduism? No decent Hindu behaves like this. #NotInMyName," said the tweet by Tharoor.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The purported video went viral on social media yesterday as it showed Reid running with his shirt torn after allegedly being attacked by the Bajrang Dal individuals.

As per various reports, attackers were accompanied by parents who had two complaints against the school, one being that Christian prayers were being recited by students and the other being that CCTV cameras were installed near girls washroom.

A parent has also filed a complaint claiming that the school didn't provide holidays on Hindu festivals, taught prayers from Bible, and installed CCTVs outside girls restroom.

"We are looking into the allegations leveled by the parents and an investigation is going on," Talegaon MIDC police inspector Ranjit Sawant said, as reported by PTI.

Several students and parents have also come out in support of the principal, as reported by The Free Press Journal.

Speaking to FPJ in an interview, students and parents are rallying behind the principal and have expressed their unequivocal support. They said that they would like the school to reopen as soon as possible since it has been shut for two days after the incident.