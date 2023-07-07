'CCTV Installed Only In Wash Basin Area': DY Patil School Principal, Thrashed By Right Wing Activists, Gets Support From His Students, Parents

Yoga session held at the schoo |

In the ongoing buzz of the principal of D. Y Patil High School in Ambi, Talegaon Dabhade, being assaulted by Bajrang Dal and VHP group activists, a separate tangent is emerging in the picture. Several students and parents have shown support to the principal opposing the allegation of installing CCTV cameras in girls' washroom premises. This also involves an alleged recital in the school of a Christian prayer but not of other faiths by the principal.

Students and parents have brought a different layer to this incident. Speaking to FPJ in an interview, students and parents are rallying behind the principal and have expressed their unequivocal support. They said that they would like the school to reopen as soon as possible. The school has been shut for two days after the incident.

School Principal Backed By Students and Parents:

Taking a stand to support the D Y Patil High School Principal, Alexander Coates, students gathered outside the school on Friday morning. They voiced their support and said all the allegations against their principal were wrong. Sources close to Principal Alexander Coates have shared the screenshots of supportive messages he received from teachers and parents.

A student from DY Patil High School in whatsapp conversation with school principal Alexander Coates

Whatsapp chat between a student and the school prinicipal

Whatsapp chat between a parent and principal of school

Class students chatting on whatsapp with school principal

Animesh and Syed (names of all the students have been changed as per their request to protect their identity), both students of Grade X, who were among the 30-40 students gathered outside the school with their parents, told FPJ the allegations against their principal were wrong and that they wanted their principal back.

Vandana, also from Grade X, said, "The CCTV cameras were installed as the switches were broken and repaired thrice in a month, and the cameras were only in the wash basin area."

In concern with the alleged recital in the school of a Christian prayer but not of other faiths by the principal, students mentioned that they were allowed to practice Marathi and Hindi prayers. "They do Marathi and Hindi prayers as well and have holidays for Hindu festivals; even for the International Yoga Day, we were asked to get a mat and perform yoga in the assembly," Anupa, a Grade XII student, clarified.

A student shared pictures of students performing yoga on International Yoga Day.

Is this a political move?

Some students standing in support of their principal spoke of this incident leading to a political agenda. Suman Advani, who taught in the school from 2019 to 2021, reached out to FPJ and said that the principal had worked hard for the school, and miscreants indulged in character assassination of the principal with political motives. "Sir has a very open mind, and he would not foist religion on students," she said. "Some anti-social elements are using social media to spread rumors," she added.

Moreover, Anupa's father said, "The matter of installing cameras was announced in the assembly, and it was not as if they were hidden." Parents were convinced it was done for safety reasons and that nothing conspired in the school to suggest that they were forcing conversion.

Following that, "It is all a case of misunderstanding by some students of Grade VIII and their parents regarding saying prayers which have caused all the problems," Kirti, a Grade X student, told FPJ.

A source close to the principal said that the management would meet with him today afternoon, and the picture would be clearer after that.