Pune: CET Cell Cracks Down On 10 Engineering Colleges For Irregular Admissions, Students Take to X Claiming 'No Action Taken Despite Intervention'

X @kalpeshyadav007

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has sent a notice to 10 engineering colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad which are conducting admissions at the institutional level on vacant seats before the end of the regular admission round (CAP).

It has been issued that if it is proved that the admission process has been carried out in an illegal manner in these colleges, the respective admission will be cancelled.

The move follows a complaint from Yuva Sena's joint secretary, Kalpesh Yadav, who submitted evidence of discrepancies on Wednesday.

According to a report by the Hindu, Commissioner Sardesai noted that while the institutions’ websites indicated vacancies available from the Central Admission Process, there was no mention of vacancies being available through institute-level admissions. This discrepancy has prompted CET-Cell to demand compliance with the established admission rules.

Despite the CET Cell's directives, Yuva Sena’s Kalpesh Yadav has criticised one particular college for not suspending its illegal admission practices. In a tweet on X, Yadav stated, "Strong evidence shows that despite the CET Cell’s instructions, this major college has not suspended the illegal admissions for vacant seats. We urge CET Cell to issue an office order within 24 hours to cancel all such unauthorised admissions."

The institutes have been directed to fill the vacant seats from the Central Admission Process and institute level as per rules mentioned in the information booklet.

The situation has also led to increased security measures on campus as students and parents flocked to get admission in these colleges.

Students are expressing disappointment about the lack of transparency in the admission process at X (Formerly known as Twitter).

@CETCELL No transparency in spot rounds at @CumminsCollege Today on 12th September 2024. Declared that seat is allocated but no admission till now. No one is responding even…. — ankjosh (@ankjosh) September 12, 2024

One user expressed his distress, urging action against PCCOE (Pimpri Chinchwad College Of Engineering) and VIT (Vishwakarma Institute of Technology), stating, "Please take action against pccoe, vit also compared to Cummins,much bigger scam happened there"

X

Despite CET's intervention, another user expressed frustration that no concrete action has been taken, saying, "It's great that notice have been given to colleges. But there is no update from the colleges side. There stand is that ILS admissions are done and we are not liable to answer anyone."