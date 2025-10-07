PSEB Supplementary Result 2025 Out: Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Results Declared At pseb.ac.in; Get Direct Link Here

PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 |

PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2025 results. All the students who had appeared for Matriculation (10th) and Senior Secondary (12th) Supplementary & Open School – Block 2 examinations can find their results on pseb.ac.in by entering their roll number or name.

The provisional online scorecard has to be picked up by students from their own schools in the next few days. The supplementary exams for Class 12 were organised between 8 August and 11 September 2025, whereas the Class 10 compartment exams were organised beforehand for those students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the main exam.

The candidates need to obtain a minimum of 33% marks in theory papers for passing. The online result scorecard has vital information such as candidate's name, roll number, subjects and codes, date of birth, school name, division, and final status.

Students must check all information on their provisional marksheets and inform their schools in case of any discrepancy. The supplementary results offer a second chance for students to continue their education without delaying future academic or vocational plans.

PSEB Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘PSEB Class 10/12 Supplementary Result 2025’ on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the roll number or name on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the PSEB Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the PSEB Supplementary Result 2025 and take a printout for future reference.

