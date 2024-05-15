Prof. Devendra Jalihal Assumes Charge As IIT Guwahati Director

Prof. Devendra Jaliha | IIT Guwahati

Prof. Devendra Jalihal assumed the position of Director at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati today, May 15, 2024, succeeding Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, who held the additional charge of IIT Guwahati since November 2023.

Prior to becoming the Director of IIT Guwahati, Prof. Jalihal served as a Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Madras. He managed all of the institute's outreach initiatives as chair of the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education at IIT Madras.

Prof. Jalihal received his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Duke University in Durham, USA, in 1992 after receiving his B.Tech. (Hons) from IIT Kharagpur in 1983. He began working in the IIT Madras Department of Electrical Engineering in 1994, and from 2016 to 2019, he held the position of Head of the Department (HoD).

Read Also IIT Bombay Appoints Prof Shireesh Kedare As New Director!

“IIT Guwahati is an institution ranked consistently among the top 10 by the NIRF Rankings and high research citation rank of 32 in QS world rankings. With the upcoming Tata-sponsored Semiconductor testing and packaging industry near Guwahati, IIT Guwahati is poised to lead the technological advancement of the region. As the only IIT in the northeast region, the institute will work to fulfill the aspirations of all the stakeholders," said Prof. Jalihal.

Prof. Jalihal has contributed to numerous projects, including low bit-rate video conferencing, tactical communication systems, disaster management communication systems, and satellite communication networks with research interests spanning digital signal processing, wireless communication, real-time voice and video communication, and societal applications of wireless technologies,

He also collaborates with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on strategic communication challenges.