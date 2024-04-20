IIT Bombay Appoints Prof Shireesh Kedare As New Director!

IIT Bombay | iit.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B) has appointed a new director as the new term begins. The union ministry of education has appointed prof Shireesh B Kedare as the new director of IIT Bombay. He has been a professor at IIT Bombay for a long time, and holds a B. Tech degree in mechanical engineering from IIT Bombay in 1985, followed by a Ph.D. in 1992 from the same institution.

Up until 2001, Prof. Kedare was a part of a number of organisations, including Students for Development, Vivekananda Gramvikas Prakalpa in Latur, the Society for Advancement of Renewable Materials and Energy Technologies (SARMET) in Mumbai.

Additionally, he has also been a part of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in Mumbai, and the Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas (CTARA) at IIT Bombay for a long time.

The tenure of Professor Subhasis Chaudhari, the current director of IIT Bombay, concluded on April 17, 2024. According to Hindustan Times, the IIT Council asked him to stay in the position till a new appointment was made.

New directors were also appointed at 6 other IITs including IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Goa, IIT Jodhpur and more.