 New Directors Appointed At 6 IITs; IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati On The List
New directors are appointed at 6 IITs across India by the Union Ministry of Education. The list includes IIT Kanpur, IIT Goa, IIT BHU, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Dhanbad. Read more.

Friday, April 19, 2024
Representative Image | Wikipedia

In a recent development, new directors have been appointed at 6 Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) across India. These IITs are, namely, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Goa, IIT BHU, IIT Jodhpur, and IIT Dhanbad.

The directors of the above-mentioned institutes were appointed by the Union Ministry of Education on Thursday. The directors appointed at these institutions are Manindra Agrawal (IIT Kanpur), Dr. Devendra Jalihal (IIT Guwahati), Sukumar Mishra (Dhanbad), Avinash Agarwal (Jodhpur), Dhirendra S. Katti (Goa), and Amit Patra (IIT BHU), as reported by The Indian Express.

About The Directors

Agrawal, the new head of IIT Kanpur, was previously a professor in the department of computer science and engineering at the university. In 2013, he was also granted a Padma Shri award. Jalihal, the new director of IIT-Guwahati, previously held a professorial position in the electrical engineering department at IIT-Madras.

The new head of IIT-Dhanbad was a professor in the electrical engineering department at IIT Delhi. Patra was named director of IIT BHU after formerly holding the position of deputy director at IIT Kharagpur. Katti, the new director of IIT-Goa, was a professor at IIT-Kanpur teaching biological sciences and bioengineering. Before coming to work in the BSBE department in April 2004, he held positions as an assistant professor (tenure track) at University of Virginia and an assistant professor (research track) at Drexel University in the USA.

