IIT Roorkee, IIA Bengaluru Collaborate To Perform 'Surya Tilak' On Shri Ram Lalla Idol; Know All About It Here

Today, April 17 is an auspicious day of Ram Navami and to celebrate the day, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru and Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee took part in the Surya Tilak pilot project at Ayodhya. As per the project, sunlight was directed onto the forehead of Shri Ram Lalla. This was initiated at 12 noon for around two and a half minutes.

The ritual is also said to be repeated every year to mark the occasion of Ram Navami.

Devotees from around Ayodhya got to witness this event through LED screens that was placed in almost 100 places across the city.

Indian Institute of Astrophysics @IIABengaluru, an autonomous body under @IndiaDST, has played a crucial role in the #SuryaTilak Project at #Ayodhya. Sunlight was directed onto the forehead of Sri Ram Lalla at 12 noon on April 17, 2024, on the occasion of Sri #RamNavami in the… pic.twitter.com/NgwxxVtWOC — Abhay Karandikar (@karandi65) April 17, 2024

What is Surya Tilak?

Surya Tilak, which is also known as Surya Abhishek is a ritual in which a ray of sunlight is directed on the forehead of Shri Ram Lalla on the day of Ram Navami. This ritual is said to take place every year from now, probably in the month of March or April, which is Chaitra Navratri, on the day of Ram Navami, which is believed to be the birthday of Lord Ram.

The Ayodhya Temple, which was inaugurated on 22 January 2024 is celebrating its first Ram Navami this year.

How was Surya Tilak performed?

The Surya Tilak was made possible by a group of scientists who used the combination of mirrors and lenses. The sun rays were made to be reflected through a mechanism from the third floor into the sanctum sanctorum.

This was conceptualised by scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.

The system has been devised to precisely position the Sun's rays on the forehead of Shri Ram Lalla every year. Therefore, the scientists need not set up this every time and with minor alterations in the position of mirror and lenses, 'Surya Tilak' can be performed every year. Minor alteration is need to accommodate the changing direction of the Sun each year.