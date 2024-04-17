Watch: Ram Lalla Idol 'Surya Tilak' Ceremony On Ram Navami From Ayodhya Temple |

Ayodhya: The grand 'Surya Tilak' ceremony was performed in Garbhagriha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Wednesday at noon. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is all set to celebrate Ram Navami with grandeur today, marking the first major event post the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony held on January 22. In preparation for the anticipated surge in devotee attendance, the state government has orchestrated elaborate arrangements and stringent security measures to ensure the seamless execution of the festivities. The temple opened its doors early in the morning at around 3:30 am and extended visiting hours into the late night till 11:30 pm to accommodate devotees.

Surya Tilak To Take Place In Noon

The highlight of the day occurs precisely at noon, as a ray of sunlight, known as 'Surya Tilak,' is ingeniously directed onto the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol through innovative arrangements involving mirrors and lenses. This annual phenomenon symbolises the auspicious occasion of Lord Ram's birth, occurring on the ninth day of the Chaitra month.

Watch Here:

#WATCH | ‘Surya Tilak’ illuminates Ram Lalla’s forehead at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, on the occasion of Ram Navami.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/rg8b9bpiqh — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

Arrangements Made For Surya Tilak

The newly constructed Ram Temple boasts arrangements of lenses and mirrors meticulously designed to ensure the precise illumination of the idol's forehead on every Ram Navami. The 'Surya Tilak' serves as a symbolic marker of the divine day, infusing the temple complex with an aura of spirituality and reverence. Another highlight to the celebrations is the presentation of '56 Bhog Prasad' offerings to Ram Lalla, enhancing the observance's spiritual significance.

The entire temple complex will be adorned with vibrant lights, while a red carpet will grace the Janmabhoomi Path, facilitating devotees' passage under the scorching sun. Inside the temple, additional comforts such as carpets and fans will be provided to ensure worshippers' convenience.

Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, revealed that devotees would have the privilege of witnessing the 'Surya Tilak' ceremony inside the temple premises. The trust, in collaboration with the government, is making extensive arrangements, including the installation of approximately 100 LEDs and 50 government-sponsored setups, to showcase the grandeur of the Ram Navami celebrations.