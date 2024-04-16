Ram Navami 2024: Why Is The Festival Celebrated? Date, Significance, Rituals And Much More

Ram Navami 2024 | Canva

The Ram Navami 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 17th April. This day marks the end of the 9-day Chaitra Navratri celebration. Ram Navami is one of the popular Hindu festivals where the lord Rama was born. The festival is celebrated widely all over India, beginning with the Hindu New Year.

Why is Ram Navami Celebrated?

Ram Navami is one of the five most auspicious festivals celebrated in the Hindu religion. The festival is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. He is also said to be the seventh avatar of Hindu Lord Vishnu.

The devotees of Lord Rama and Lord Vishnu around India celebrate this auspicious day by conducting Rama Katha, pooja and praying to the god. The day is said to bring positive energy and the blessing of lord Rama into our lives. On the day of Ram Navami, all the bad energy and negative influences are removed from the environment, spreading peace and kindness around us.

How is Ram Navami Celebrated?

The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated by holding a day-long fast and performing various rituals for the god Rama. People perform special aarti for the lord Rama, and many conduct Rama Katha, Bhajan, Pooja, Kirtan, and more in temples and homes to welcome Rama in their house. Special food is prepared for the gods, and the occasion is observed with great devotion.

Significance of Ram Navami

The festival of Ram Navami holds immense importance in the Hindu religion. On this day, the blessings of lord Rama bring divine energy and positivity into our lives. The day is not only celebrated on the birth anniversary of lord Rama, it also symbolises the victory of goodness over evil. It is the day when all the bad energy and negative thoughts are removed and positive vibration is spread around us.

Celebrate the Ram Navami festival by bringing lord Rama into your house and welcoming his energy into your life. Remove all the bad vibes and influence from your house and family, and fill it with divine energy and peace. Share love, kindness and happiness in your surrounding and community.