First-Year IIT Student's Post Claims No

IIT Students Post | Reddit Screengrab

A first-year undergraduate at one of the Indian Institute of Technology's posted on Reddit recently critising the teaching methods and grading system at the IIT's. The post went viral and attracted a lot of attention on social media.

In a post on Reddit, user 'dengo302005' claiming to be a first-year IIT student wrote, "From professors finishing one chapter in a single lecture to grading system, it has taken a toll on me. I feel lost and do not have the enthusiasm in the same manner that I had during my JEE days. The grading system here is so heavily dependent on the subjectivity of the TA's (Teaching Assistants) that it defeats the whole purpose of education."

The student added that institutes are actually the exact opposite of what many outside of them believe—a "golden gateway to supreme education"—despite what they may believe.

"Overall, I feel lost and do not have the enthu (enthusiasm) left. Its a very sinking feeling. Honestly, I just don't know what will make of me in these four years (it feels like a lot of stress, or maybe I am just overexaggerating things a little bit). I just want to get my degree as soon as possible and be out of this situation that I am in right now," the student further wrote.

Other Reddit users have shared their thoughts on the student's post in the comment section.

Agreeing with the post, a Reddit user wrote, "I am doing civil in an old IIT, and I feel the same, I don't even remember why I used to study during JEE times. Idk whom it was that I wanted to prove my worth. Everything feels very useless all of a sudden. Idk why... and what I should do about it."

Commenting on the teaching methods at the IIT's, another user wrote, "It's like they are teaching how to be obedient instead of how to learn and gasp things."

"Relatable. Some professors here are so bad that they literally make me lose the motivation to study," added another user.

The student in the post is anonymous. The Free Press Journal cannot verify this post independently. The IIT that the student belongs to is also not mentioned in the post by the student.