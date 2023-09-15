 PM Modi Greets Engineers And Pays Tribute To M Visvesvaraya On Engineers' Day
On Engineers' Day 2023 PM modi paid homage to Sir M Visvesvaraya, a visionary engineer and statesman. PM Said, "He continues to inspire generations to innovate and serve the nation."

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted engineers, saying their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation’s progress. His tributes to them came on Engineer’s Day, which is held to commemorate pioneering engineer and administrator M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. He was born in 1861.

His X post reads, "On Engineers' Day we pay homage to Sir M Visvesvaraya, a visionary engineer and statesman. He continues to inspire generations to innovate and serve the nation. Here are glimpses from Chikkaballapura, where I paid homage to him during my visit earlier this year"

“Greetings to all hardworking engineers on Engineers’ Day! Their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation’s progress. From infrastructural marvels to tech breakthroughs, their contributions touch every aspect of our lives," Modi said on X.

Paying homage to Visvesvaraya, he called him a visionary engineer and statesman. He continues to inspire generations to innovate and serve the nation, the prime minister said.

