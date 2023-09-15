Chhattisgarh: PM Modi Unveils ₹3,055 Crore SECL Rail Corridor

PTI

Raigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated SECL's Chhattisgarh East Rail Corridor Phase-1, built at a cost of approximately ₹3,055 crore, in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Thursday.

This is a 124 km long line between Kharsia and Dharamjaygarh will help in transporting coal and other raw material to various end use projects including power generation projects from coal mines of SECL and other coal mines of Mand-Raigad Coalfield spread in Raigarh district, an official communication said.

The annual capacity of the project is 62 million tonnes per year.

Rail Corridor to benefit tribals

In future, with the development of passenger transport facilities, people of this tribal dominated area will also be able to connect with the mainstream of the country, the communique said.

In his address on this occasion, the Prime Minister said that Chhattisgarh is like a powerhouse of the country's development for us. And the country will move forward with full energy only when its power houses work with their full strength.

Referring to SECL's environmental conservation efforts, he said, “We have to meet the energy needs of the country and also take care of our environment. Keeping this in mind, the closed coal mine in Surajpur district has been developed as Eco-Tourism. Work is being done to develop a similar eco-park in Korba area also. Water released from the mines is providing irrigation and drinking water facilities to thousands of people. All these efforts will directly benefit the people of the tribal community of this area."

In the program, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Renuka Singh Saruta presented the welcome address and while highlighting the various public welfare efforts of the Ministry of Coal and Tribal Affairs, said that the Coal Ministry is also working on alternative uses of coal, under which coal gasification is being done.

All coal companies are instructed to develop maximum opportunities for education, health, rural development, drinking water and employment in coal production areas under CSR.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Chhattisgarh Shri T.S. Singh Deo in his address said, "I am fortunate to have got the opportunity to welcome Prime Minister Modiji on the soil of Chhattisgarh."

The inauguration being done by the Prime Minister will definitely give impetus to the development of Chhattisgarh state. Various development works are being done through the centre, in future also we will continue to work together in the fields of education, health etc.

The Project

Chhattisgarh East Rail Corridor Phase-1 project is implemented by Chhattisgarh East Railway Limited (CERL). CERL is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) jointly formed by SECL, IRCON and CSIDCL, in which these companies hold 64%, 26% and 10% stake respectively.

On this occasion, along with the Prime Minister, Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Government of India, Raigarh MP Gomati Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Chhattisgarh Shri T.S. Singh Deo, MLA Janjgir-Champa Narayan Chandel were present on the stage.

Earlier, Coal Secretary Shri Amrit Lal Meena took stock of the preparations at the venue. Coal India Chairman Shri PM Prasad and SECL CMD Dr. Prem Sagar Mishra were also present in the program. CMD Dr. Prem Sagar Mishra gave a presentation in the presence of PM on Chhattisgarh East Rail Corridor.