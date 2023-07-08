PM Modi Launches Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹6,100 Crore In Telangana; Says Union Govt's Initiatives Beneficial For State

PM Narendra Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure development projects worth Rs 6,100 crore in Telangana. After offering prayers at the Bhadrakali temple, he addressed a public meeting in Warangal. The Prime Minister highlighted the positive impact of central government projects on Telangana's industry, tourism, and employment opportunities.

Despite the absence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, other prominent leaders including the governor, Union ministers, and BJP representatives were present at the event.

Infrastructure Development Projects in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated various infrastructure development projects in Telangana, worth a total of Rs 6,100 crore. These projects are set to create employment opportunities for the youth and contribute to the industrial growth of the region.

"The state of Telangana may be a new one. But the contribution of the state and its people in the history of India has always been great," PM Modi said adding, "Today when India has become the world's fifth-largest economy, the role of the people of the Telangana has been great."

In his address at the public meeting in Warangal, the Prime Minister commended Telangana's transformation into a hub connecting neighboring economic corridors. He emphasized that initiatives undertaken by the central government are benefiting the state in multiple sectors, including industry and tourism.

"Telangana turning into a hub connecting all neighbouring economic corridors," says PM Modi at public meet in Warangal.

Notable Attendees

Accompanying the Prime Minister were Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Tourism Minister and newly appointed Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and other prominent leaders. However, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao did not attend the event, despite being informed by state BJP leaders about the Prime Minister's visit.

Boost to Employment and Industrial Development

According to BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy, the projects launched during the event will create job opportunities for over 3,000 people and foster industrial development in Warangal. The initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on the local economy and enhance the region's overall growth prospects.

Upcoming Projects in Rajasthan

After his visit to Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to Bikaner, Rajasthan, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore. These projects include the dedication of a six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, the first phase of the Inter-State Transmission Line for the Green Energy Corridor, and the redevelopment of Bikaner Railway Station. The Prime Minister's multi-state tour covers Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan, with the exception of Uttar Pradesh, where the states are set to go to polls later this year.

With agency inputs

