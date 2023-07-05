PM Modi's Letter Of Thanks To Uttarakhand CM Dhami For Kafal Fruit Basket

PM Modi and Uttarakhand CM Dhami At Delhi | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a heartfelt letter. This was in response to the famous fruit Kafal basket presented by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to PM Modi in Delhi.

In his letter addressed to the CM, PM Modi said that the juicy and divine seasonal fruits 'Kafal' sent from Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, have been received. Our nature has given us more than one gift and Uttarakhand is very rich in this matter, where tubers-roots and fruits-flowers with medicinal properties are found in abundance. Kafal is one such fruit whose medicinal properties are also mentioned in ancient Ayurvedic texts.

"Kafal is ingrained in the culture of Uttarakhand as well. Its mention is also found in various forms in the folk songs here. Visit Uttarakhand and do not taste the different types of mountain fruits found there, then the journey seems incomplete. Kafal, which is available during the summer season, is also very popular among tourists visiting the state," wrote the PM in his letter.

"Due to its increased demand, this fruit found in the middle Himalayan regions is also providing economic strength to the local people. I am happy that by ensuring a suitable market for Kafal, efforts are being made to take this quality-rich fruit to as many people as possible. I pray to Baba Kedar and Lord Badri Vishal for the welfare of the people of Uttarakhand and prosperity of the state," wrote the PM on the demand for Kafal in the market.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the PM's letter and said that these affectionate words of the Prime Minister have encouraged us and all the people of the state.