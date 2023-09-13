PM Modi In Chhattisgarh Today: Infrastructure Inauguration, Mass Public Meetings On Agenda | FPJ

Raigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to visit Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh. According to information received, at around 2:15 pm on Thursday, the Prime Minister's special plane will land at Jindal airport, situated in Raigarh.

The PM will then depart for Kondatrai airstrip in a helicopter, where he will inaugurate and dedicate several programs, including infrastructure development linked to the public. Afterward, he will address a mass public meeting.

As a part of protocol and safety measures, the administration has declared a 9-kilometer radius around Kondatarai airport as a no-fly zone, stated a government official. Traffic services were suspended for two hours on the Raigarh-Sarangarh National Highway during the PM's stay.

PM Scheduled to Return to Delhi post visit

To give a grand welcome to the PM, BJP leaders have already distributed cards to the public. After addressing the public, the PM will return to Delhi, as informed by a government officer.

It has also been speculated that after the PM's visit, the BJP may announce the second list of aspiring candidates for the assembly elections.

