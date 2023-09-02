Chhattisgarh News: PM Modi Cant Dare To Probe Adani, Says Rahul Gandhi While Slamming BJP

Fle Pic

Raipur: ModiJi is Prime Minister of few industrialist and he works for benefit of them day and night in India meanwhile Congress is a party of poor and common people, and its government works for the upliftment on these people, said Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP and the most powerful leader of All India Congress Party while addressing Rajiv Mitan Yuva Sammelan (Conference) (RMYS) at the Mela Ground Nava Raipur on Saturday.

PM can’t dare to probe Adani: Rahul Gandhi

By doing fraud, thousands of crores of rupees were funneled up to the off-share accounts of shell companies of Adani Group, executed a mega scam globally, despite the world’s top ranked financial newspaper has highlighted the issue, Modiji failed to dare to announce probe into the multi-crore rupees share market mega scam, which tarnished India’s reputation globally, Rahul Gandhi said.

Actually, he can’t dare to investigate, because the illegal black money not belonged to Adani, it is of someone else. If an investigation get done someone's face is exposed, the powerful Congress leader mocked.

Congress Party is pro-common man

He mentioned there is a major difference in the DNA of Congress Party and BJP. Congress party is pro-poor, pro-tribal, and pro-common man, we believe in harmony, peace, brotherhood and co-existence which is unique and core strength of India. Meanwhile BJP is crony capitalist centric, believes in communalism, violence, divide and rule. This is the basic difference between, BJP and Congress, he said.

Even in Chhattisgarh we delivered more than what was promised. Here, farmers' loans were waived within few days of formation of Congress government, supportive structure for farmers, small traders, entrepreneurs, women, landless people, youth, Dalits and Tribal have been generated through the government schemes.

Tribals are real owners of wealth in India, says Rahul

Tribals (Adivasi) are real owners of wealth in this country. The Congress party wanted them to assert their authority and strengthen them. PESA was implemented but the Modi government diluted the act. BJP called them Vanvasi and wanted them to limit them to forests only, Rahul alleged.

However, whatever the career dreams the Adivasi youth want to pursue, the ruling Baghel government is ready to support them to make their dream true, he asserted.

Observing the potential and strategic location of Chhattisgarh in India, Rahul Gandhi directed the Baghel government to develop Chhattisgarh as logistical and production hub, also to make an attempt to establish global connectivity of Raipur airport.

Apart from it, he urged the youth of the state to increase their participation in politics, if they want to change the fate of Chhattisgarh. Congress is ready to provide them opportunity, he assured. He also appealed to the youth to form a government of Congress Party.

Chhattisgarhiya pride established: Baghel

On the occasion, Chief Minister Baghel also addressed the gathering of thousands of youth and mentioned, under his government 13,000 Yuva Mitan Clubs formed, and have member strength 3 lakhs. Chhattisgarhiya pride is established in people, the CM said.

It has been also claimed that in Baghel government welfare policies bring 40 lakh people out of BPL families.

Apart from CM Baghel, the mass public gathering was addressed by CM Advisor Pradeep Sharma, Congress leader Girish Devangan, Congress State President Deepak Baij, Health Minister TS Singh Deo, Youth and Sports Minister Umesh Patel.