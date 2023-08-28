 'BJP Planned To Handover Chhattisgarh's Mines To Adani': CM Bhupesh Baghel
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'BJP Planned To Handover Chhattisgarh's Mines To Adani': CM Bhupesh Baghel

'BJP Planned To Handover Chhattisgarh's Mines To Adani': CM Bhupesh Baghel

SECL, which is the oldest and most experienced company in coal mining, is now getting its coal excavation work done through Adani, mocked Alok Shukla, convener of Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan(CBA).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI

Raipur: In the poll-bound state of Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel levelled serious allegations over BJP-Adani nexus and said, “BJP has planned to handover all the mines and minerals of Chhattisgarh to Adani (a conglomerate)”.

Recently, they have handed over Gare Palema coal mines to Adani through South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and are now attempting to hand over the Bastar’s NMDC’s mines to Adani, CM Baghel alleged.

“As the state government is standing in between and the BJP government facing trouble in handing over the precious mines of Chhattisgarh to Adani, by hook or crook they want to terminate our government,” CM Baghel alleged.

“ED-like agencies were sent,” he added.

BJP is trying to loot precious minerals, alleges Congress leaders

After CM Baghel made scathing remarks against the BJP-Adani nexus, Congress leaders also blamed the BJP is trying to loot the precious minerals and assets of the state by favouring Adani.  

SECL, which is the oldest and most experienced company in coal mining, is now getting its coal excavation work done through Adani, mocked Alok Shukla, convener of  Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan(CBA).

Under this anti-mining group CBA, in 2001, hundreds of tribal of the Hasdeo coal mining area carried out Padyatra  (foot march) of 300 kilometres to Raipur against Adani Coal mining.

Notably, on August 23, SECL signed an agreement of 20 years with Adani under which the company will extract 219 million tonnes of coal for SECL under MDO.  

However, on sarcastic comments and serious allegations the conglomerate’s corporate communication department denied making any comment. 

Read Also
Chhattisgarh News: CM Bhupesh Bhagel Hits Back At Modi Over Equating State's Violence To Manipur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Allahabad High Court Begins Hearing On Maintainability Of Gyanvapi Premises Ownership Case

UP: Allahabad High Court Begins Hearing On Maintainability Of Gyanvapi Premises Ownership Case

'BJP Planned To Handover Chhattisgarh's Mines To Adani': CM Bhupesh Baghel

'BJP Planned To Handover Chhattisgarh's Mines To Adani': CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chennai: Five Arrested In Madurai Train Fire Case That Killed Nine

Chennai: Five Arrested In Madurai Train Fire Case That Killed Nine

Chhattisgarh: ED Questions CM Baghel's Advisor, OSD While Congress Protests Outside

Chhattisgarh: ED Questions CM Baghel's Advisor, OSD While Congress Protests Outside

Explosion At Illegal Firecracker Factory In West Bengal: CM Mamata Slams Police; BJP MLA Demand NIA...

Explosion At Illegal Firecracker Factory In West Bengal: CM Mamata Slams Police; BJP MLA Demand NIA...