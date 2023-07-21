Chhattisgarh News: CM Bhupesh Bhagel Hits Back At Modi Over Equating State's Violence To Manipur

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly defaming Chhattisgarh when the PM mentioned Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in the same breath as violence-torn Manipur.

While addressing the nation in New Delhi, the PM spoke over the Manipur violence, also on the video in which the women were paraded naked, he requested all chief ministers to further strengthen the law and order mechanism in their respective states, especially to protect women.

PM mentioned names of poll-bound states

While appealing for the boosting of law and order situation, and protecting women, he also mentioned the names of poll bound states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The comparison of the law and order situation in violence-hit Manipur to that of the poll-bound Chhattisgarh, did not go well with the CM Baghel and Congress party.

While speaking to media, CM Baghel strongly reacted to the PM's statement over the alleged incident in which women were paraded nude in Manipur, and alleged that the PM intentionally dragged Chhattisgarh’s name and tried to defame the state, which is very unfortunate.

Bagel slams Modi over Manipur violence

The Manipur incident is an entirely different issue, the state is burning in ethnic violence for the past three months but Prime Minister ji did not speak about it even once, he said. For the first time he spoke about the incident for 36 seconds and instead of speaking about Manipur, he dragged Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. On such a sensitive issue, he gave a political statement keeping in mind polls, the CM mocked.

The nation expects him to say something concrete to establish peace, law and order situation in Manipur, Baghel said.

Manipur-like situation does not exist in Chhattisgarh, the CM said. The PM recently visited Chhattisgarh and in his political speech he did not speak about the law and order situation in the central state which remains peaceful, a Congress release said.

The prime minister just wants to divert people’s attention from the Manipur issue, the CM alleged. However, the Manipur issue was also raised in the Chhattisgarh Assembly by Congress MLA Dr Vinay Jaiswal which was confronted by the BJP MLAs.

Nude protests by SC ST members

Later on, while speaking to reporters in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel alleged, the law and order situation in the state continuously deteriorated and SC and ST Community members were compelled to carry out nude protests.

He also advised CM Baghel and the ruling Congress government to rectify the law and order situation in the state and then comment on PM Modi.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)