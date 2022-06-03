Kashmir policy of PM Modi 'an utter failure': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI

Raipur: Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel before leaving for Bastar on Friday interacted with media at Raipur’s helipad and castigated Narendra Modi government over the selected killings of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir and deteriorating law and order situation in the valley.

CM Baghel said, "BJP claimed the repealing of Article 370 and revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir will normalize the situation in the valley and put everything on order. But today, Kashmiri Pandits, Hindus are being killed; who should be held responsible for it? Why did the government fail to provide security? If the government servants are not safe, who will provide security to them?"

The CM did not stopped here, he censured PM Modi, his government and the right-wing parties including BJP and RSS in strong words.

BJP and PM Modi and their policies completely failed in Kashmir, the CM said.

He further said, "BJP and RSS leaders had enough time to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ (a film based on the mass expulsion of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s) but now they are mum when Hindus are being killed in the valley."

Responsibility for the killings of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus in the valley must be fixed. The government must come forward with plans and make sure that the common public remains protected in the valley. The government cannot escape from its responsibility, the CM said.

Notably, the Chhattisgarh CM’s statement came into the media after Vijay Kumar, a young bank employee hailing from Rajasthan, was shot dead at his office in the Budgam district. Few hours after the incident, two non-local labourers, residents of Bihar and Punjab, were also shot dead in the same district.