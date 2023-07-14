Congress Slams BJP As Video Shows PM Modi Holding Distorted India Map, Says 'Violation Of National Integrity'

@INCIndia

The Congress party on Friday, in a tweet, alleged that “India’s integrity was played with in an animated video made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

In the 12 second video posted on Twitter, an animated avatar of PM Modi can be seen revolving a globe showing India and its neighboring countries, while a song praising India’s role in providing Covid-19 vaccine to the world can be heard in the background. The grand old party claimed that, in the video, India’s land is shown belonging to Pakistan and China.

Watch the video here:

The Congress in its tweet further said that after objections from people, "BJP deleted the video." “Modi ji and Nadda ji, apologise to the country - because this is not a mistake but a crime,” Congress said in its tweet.

Congress Social Media Chairperson Supriya Shrinate in a press conference held in Delhi, said that the BJP had posted the video on Twitter at 1pm on Friday which is now deleted. She said that the true face of the BJP has come to light. “BJP is the biggest anti-national, it is the biggest tukde-tukde gang. We cannot tolerate any attempt to undermine India’s integrity…,” said Shrinate.

Netizens React

The tweet is going viral on social media and many netizens are reacting to it with some slamming the BJP, while some are criticizing the Congress.

One user @jan_akanksha said, "Can't keep the map right. How will you keep the country right?"

Another user @KailashGWagh slamed the Congress for posting the tweet and said, "Rs.2/- ka sasta tweet by poorly paid pidhis."

@VirendraDubey_ slammed the grand old party and wrote, "you have an old habit. To disturb the happiness!Today the whole country is celebrating the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3 Tum Bhore Naya R with crying."

