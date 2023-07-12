 BJP, Congress Have Fifty-Fifty Chance Of Winning Assembly Polls: Astrologers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBJP, Congress Have Fifty-Fifty Chance Of Winning Assembly Polls: Astrologers

BJP, Congress Have Fifty-Fifty Chance Of Winning Assembly Polls: Astrologers

Kalidas Rashtriya Maharishi Jyotish Sammelan

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Astrologers have predicated fifty-fifty chance for BJP and Congress winning Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh. The election will be held in October- November this year.

The astrologers were in Bhopal on Tuesday to attend Kalidas Rashtriya Maharishi Jyotish Sammelan at Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI).

They shared their views on political situation of Madhya Pradesh following Assembly polls. On the basis of astrological calculations, they predicted that there would be a nail-biting finish in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
Indore: Two Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1.5 lakh  
article-image

Tough Fight

Pt Mukesh Tripathi said: Chances are fifty-fifty. It will be a challenging election for the both the parties. It will be full of ups and down till the end. As per astrological calculations, there will be a tough fight.”

Pt Mukesh Tripathi

Pt Mukesh Tripathi |

BJP Government

Swami Vibhushit Avdhoot Baba said: BJP is facing tough time, at present, but after few months, situation will be normal as stars will change their position. Ultimately, BJP will form government. Despite lot of teething problems which are looming large at present, BJP will sail through.

Swami Vibhushit Avdhoot

Swami Vibhushit Avdhoot |

Read Also
Bhopal: Urban Tigers Undergo Behavioural Changes
article-image

Nail-Biting Finish

Pt Vinod Gautam said: It will be a nail-biting finish. Situation will be same as it was in last election. Ultimately, BJP will form government. But entire election will be full of excitement for BJP and Congress. It will be tough fight for both.”

Pt Vinod Gautam

Pt Vinod Gautam |

Stars Changing

Vidhya Bhushan Singh, “Rahu and Ketu will change position after October 30, which will favour BJP. BJP is facing lot of problems at present but everything will be normal from October. So, we see BJP forming government again. But it will not be a cake walk for BJP.”

Vidhya Bhushan Singh

Vidhya Bhushan Singh |

On Global Stage

Dr Nand Kishore Purohit said, “India will rise on global stage after December 2024. The party, which has control on country’s data, will be in commanding position in the elections at centre and in state. Ruling BJP will retain power despite all odds.”

Dr Nand Kishore Purohit

Dr Nand Kishore Purohit |

Read Also
MP: IIM Indore Sets Up Centre to Teach Urban Bodies About Waste Disposal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: MP Assembly Passes Rs 26k Crore Supplementary Budget Amid Opposition's Ruckus; House...

Bhopal: MP Assembly Passes Rs 26k Crore Supplementary Budget Amid Opposition's Ruckus; House...

Madhya Pradesh: Neither Cheetah, Nor Tribals Safe In State, Kamal Nath Slams BJP Govt

Madhya Pradesh: Neither Cheetah, Nor Tribals Safe In State, Kamal Nath Slams BJP Govt

Bhopal: Congress Presses For Discussion On Sidhi Pee-Gate On Day-2 Of Monsoon Session

Bhopal: Congress Presses For Discussion On Sidhi Pee-Gate On Day-2 Of Monsoon Session

Bhopal: Another Cheetah Dies In Kuno

Bhopal: Another Cheetah Dies In Kuno

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Advises Party Leaders To Pacify Angry Workers

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Advises Party Leaders To Pacify Angry Workers