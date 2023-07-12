BJP, Congress Have Fifty-Fifty Chance Of Winning Assembly Polls: Astrologers

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Astrologers have predicated fifty-fifty chance for BJP and Congress winning Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh. The election will be held in October- November this year.

The astrologers were in Bhopal on Tuesday to attend Kalidas Rashtriya Maharishi Jyotish Sammelan at Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI).

They shared their views on political situation of Madhya Pradesh following Assembly polls. On the basis of astrological calculations, they predicted that there would be a nail-biting finish in Madhya Pradesh.

Tough Fight

Pt Mukesh Tripathi said: Chances are fifty-fifty. It will be a challenging election for the both the parties. It will be full of ups and down till the end. As per astrological calculations, there will be a tough fight.”

Pt Mukesh Tripathi |

BJP Government

Swami Vibhushit Avdhoot Baba said: BJP is facing tough time, at present, but after few months, situation will be normal as stars will change their position. Ultimately, BJP will form government. Despite lot of teething problems which are looming large at present, BJP will sail through.

Swami Vibhushit Avdhoot |

Read Also Bhopal: Urban Tigers Undergo Behavioural Changes

Nail-Biting Finish

Pt Vinod Gautam said: It will be a nail-biting finish. Situation will be same as it was in last election. Ultimately, BJP will form government. But entire election will be full of excitement for BJP and Congress. It will be tough fight for both.”

Pt Vinod Gautam |

Stars Changing

Vidhya Bhushan Singh, “Rahu and Ketu will change position after October 30, which will favour BJP. BJP is facing lot of problems at present but everything will be normal from October. So, we see BJP forming government again. But it will not be a cake walk for BJP.”

Vidhya Bhushan Singh |

On Global Stage

Dr Nand Kishore Purohit said, “India will rise on global stage after December 2024. The party, which has control on country’s data, will be in commanding position in the elections at centre and in state. Ruling BJP will retain power despite all odds.”

Dr Nand Kishore Purohit |

Read Also MP: IIM Indore Sets Up Centre to Teach Urban Bodies About Waste Disposal