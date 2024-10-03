PM Internship Scheme 2024: Portal Goes Live Today, Candidates Can Apply From October 12; All You Need To Know

PM Internship Scheme 2024 | Representative Image

The Prime Minister Internship which was announced during the Union Budget 2024 will come to force from today, October 3. A portal will be launched today wherein the students can register themselves. Under the plan, all chosen applicants would receive a monthly stipend and financial help from the Government of India. This scheme is aimed at benefitting over 1 crore students.

This is a one-year opportunity will offer internships in India's top 500 companies.

Candidate applications will be accepted starting on October 12, 2024, when participating organisations upload open vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

All students who have finished their schooling will be eligible for internships under this program.

According to the eligibility requirements, candidates cannot hold a full-time job and must come from households without any government employees. Youth from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and skill centres can participate.



Those with degrees from esteemed universities such as IITs or IIMs, or those with certifications such as CMA or CA, are ineligible.

Stipend

The government will provide an intern with a stipend of Rs. 4,500 per month; firms will contribute an extra Rs. 500 through their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. The applicants would receive a one-time financial support of INR 6000 in addition to a monthly stipend.



A backend bot will be used to shortlist applicants for the internship program, and the participating organisations will then assess and choose the individuals.