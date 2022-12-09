PhysicsWallah trends on Twitter as Amazon releases Physics Wallah trailer; netizens react

Physicswallah founder Alakh Pandey has been portrayed by Shriidhar Dubey in the seroies |

Among the many things that trend on Twitter, a surprising entrant has assumed significance as Amazon miniTV released the trailer of its upcoming show, Physics Wallah, which is based on the journey of edtech entrepreneur Alakh Pandey. Physics Wallah will premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App, Desktop and on Fire TV for free, December 15 onward.

The trailer of the series has left many Twitter users in awe as they have reacted to it with praises for the portrayal of Alakh Pandey in the series with Shriidhar Dubey as lead.

"Wow.. Just Saw the trailer of physics wallah and just by the glimpse of it felt this story of Alakh Pandey sir #physicswallah is so inspiring," said a tweet by a digital entrepreneur, Rahul Kumar Pandey.

"Alakh Sir is the G.O.A.T- Greatest of all the teachers Can’t wait to watch Physics Wallah on @amazonminiTV #PhysicsWallahTrailer," said another tweet by Twitter user, Sandeep Kishore.

Another columnist has praised Alakh Pandey for rejecting a big job offer and maintaining his values.

"Itna bada job offer reject karke Alakh sir itna successful sirf apne values ke wajah se bane hai Really excited for this show on @amazonminiTV #PhysicsWallahTrailer," said Sumeet Jindal.

"The obstacles he has overcome is so motivating. Can't wait to binge watch the show. @amazonminiTV. Loved the #PhysicsWallahTrailer," said a Jamia student, Mohammad Altaf Ali.

Watch trailer here:

The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of a teacher (played by Shriidhar Dubey) as he sets his foot on a road to build an institution for students to learn physics even in the most remote areas of the country. He is seen as a strong-headed individual who is determined to build a platform that not only benefits children, but also changes the way education is perceived in the country. The trailer also gives a sneak peek into a viral video that changed his life.

“We often hear of biopics of sportspersons and freedom fighters, but the story of Physics Wallah based on the life of Alakh Pandey is unique and inspiring! This is a story of a teacher from Allahabad who successfully revolutionized education in India and we are sure that it will resonate well with audiences across the country. Physics Wallah embodies grit, aspiration and we are excited to bring this inspirational story to our viewers on Amazon miniTV," said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.