Phone manufacturing companies to add 150k jobs in India; Global Shift to go beyond China

New Delhi: The mobile manufacturing companies in the country are expected to create up to 150,000 new jobs this fiscal year.

Reported by the Economic Times, The leading companies are in search of manpower to meet their current requirements and expansion plans in the future.

According to staffing companies including TeamLease, Randstad, Quess and Ciel HR Services, top handset manufacturers and makers of associated devices are planning large-scale hiring in the country which is driven by the global shift to manufacture beyond China and the Indian government’s production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme.

The report further says, out of the estimated 120,000-150,000 new jobs to be created this fiscal in this space, about 30,000-40,000 are likely to be direct jobs and the remaining indirect roles mostly on the manufacturing side, staffing company officials said.

According to them, Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron – contract manufacturers of Apple operating in India – besides Tata Group, Salcomp, Samsung, and Nokia are among companies likely to add to their manpower in the country.

Lohit Bhatia, president, workforce management, at Quess Corp, said, “A majority of this hiring is in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and some locations across the NCR region in Uttar Pradesh.”

According to estimates by Quess, the total number of jobs in this space could cross 500,000 this fiscal year, with significant off-roll hiring given that some projects are temporary in nature due to export and demand seasonality.

According to Randstad estimates, by FY26, at least 300,000 new jobs will be created in mobile manufacturing, with one-third of them being direct employees and another 200,000 being indirect jobs.

