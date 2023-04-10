Indeed says Portfolio Manager, Risk Manager amongst top paid jobs in BFSI sector

The data was released by job search site Indeed. | iStock

As per the data released by the job search site, Indeed, the highest-paying job roles in the BFSI sector are portfolio manager, risk manager, and investment banking analyst earning a yearly median salary of Rs 11,50,000, Rs 9,00,000 and Rs 7,00,000, respectively.

Between February 2020 and February 2023, some of the other job roles that featured in the top-10 list of highest salaries include finance manager, wealth manager and credit manager.

BFSI full form is Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance. It is an industry term for businesses that offer a variety of banking services, financial products and services, and insurance products.

The report says that the top-5 job roles with the highest percentage of job postings are Bank Officer (11.29 per cent), Loan Officer (5.27 per cent), Financial Analyst (4.46 per cent), Finance Manager (3.93 per cent), and Risk Manager (3.92 per cent).

While the Bank Officer topped the list of job postings in the last one year, however it also featured as one of the lowest paid roles (Rs 2,50,000 per annum) along with roles such as Investment Consultant and Financial Consultant.

Indeed also revealed, The jobseeker interest (clicks) on the platform also increased by 29 per cent during the same period.

“We saw jobs in the BFSI sector growing at 25.2% in February 2022, indicating the potential of the industry in India. However, the decline in job postings in 2023 suggest that the industry may be reaching a point of stability rather than rapid growth. Given a relatively challenging economic environment and punctuated by high inflation, India's BFSI labour market remains pretty healthy as compared to other matured markets in the world," said Sashi Kumar, head of sales, Indeed India.

The need for qualified experts will probably increase in the sector over the coming several quarters as the banking and finance industry continue to evolve technologically, Kumar added.

The data showcases a 53% growth in BFSI job postings in India, indicating a positive trend in the sector.

Additionally, the job postings grew by 9.7% during February 2022 to February 2023 and 11.5% in 2021. The period from February 2021 to February 2022 saw the highest growth in job postings (25.2%).