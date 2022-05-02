Startup owner uses shaadi site to offer job

Instead of discussing marriage prospects with a man she was paired up with by her father on a matrimonial site, Udita Pal, the co-founder of a business in Bengaluru, offered him a job. Pal’s conversation with her father after he discovered what his daughter had done has left netizens in a tizzy. She Captioned the screenshot of the chat as: “What getting disowned from father looks like.”

Pal’s father hurriedly sent messages to his daughter, asking if they might talk, according to a screenshot of the chat that has gone viral. “You know what you did,” the man said. “You are not allowed to hire people through matrimony websites. I saw ur mail where you offered him an interview link and requested his résumé.”

She gave an update in the another tweet, saying that the match was asking for an income of Rs62 lakh per year and that her father had cancelled her account on the matrimonial site. “Pls don’t drop hate on me, I cry very easily,” she added

What getting disowned from father looks like. pic.twitter.com/nZLOslDUjq — Udita Pal 🧂 (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 07:07 PM IST