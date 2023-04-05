Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Zaheerabad unit bags CII Pinnacle Award for Excellence in Manufacturing

The CII Pinnacle Award for Excellence in manufacturing aims to recognise and reward excellence in manufacturing, facilitate knowledge sharing and implementation of best practices among industry and inculcate spirit of developing manufacturing excellence at the firm level to become globally competitive.

The Awards assume significance as it introduces the comprehensive Manufacturing Evaluation Framework, which offers a 360-degree approach to organisations measuring and recognising their performance in their journey towards excellence. This essentially means a transformation from a small ‘m’ concept (involving production mainly) to a large ‘M’ concept (involving other key parameters that influence Manufacturing, in addition to production). The framework highlights seven key domains including technology, collaboration, production, market dynamics, sustainability, policy and behavioural aspects.

In the large category, Mahindra & Mahindra, Farm Equipment Sector won the CII Pinnacle Award for Excellence in Manufacturing for its plant in Zaheerabad. ITC Ltd. ICML, Haridwar and Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Pvt Limited, Goa coveted the first and the second runner-up positions, respectively, in the same category.

In the small and medium enterprises category, Takshi Auto Components Pvt. Ltd. won the award. Sagar Asia Pvt Ltd and Gibraltar Airsprings Private Ltd. coveted the first and the second runner-up positions, respectively.